Unite the Power of Three and Watch the Trailer for the CW’s Charmed Reboot

Jane the Virgin and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend are ending next year, but luckily the CW is filling up on all sorts of new shows full of, as you might expect, quirky premises and attractive people. Most notable among them: a new version of Charmed, which takes place at a university with a new set of sisters and is executive-produced by Jennie Snyder Urman, creator of Jane the Virgin.

Mel, Maggie, and Macy are the three new magical sisters in the CW’s reboot of the original. Holly Marie Combs might not be here for it, but there is a lot to like in the new version, which starts off with Maggie and Mel as college students with a loving mother Marisol, until their mom dies and their long-lost sister suddenly appears. Suddenly they have magical powers and their women’s studies professor is telling them to save the world.

At its upfront presentation today, the network also released a trailer for its sports drama All American. In a new version of every high-school sports story, an outcast moves to a new high school and tries to fit in. In this case, it’s Spencer James, a student at South Crenshaw High who gets recruited to play in Beverly Hills. It’s inspired by the life of Spencer Paysinger, and full of some very Friday Night Lights–style inspirational speeches.