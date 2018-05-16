Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 Takes On the Patriarchy in New Trailer

By

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is about to take its final bow with season four, but before the show ends for good, its plucky hero is going to learn a lot about life at a start-up, sexual harassment in the workplace, and her white privilege. Bobby Moynihan appears in the trailer as a problematic new co-worker of Kimmy’s, and additional guest stars will include Busy Phillips, Aidy Bryant, Greg Kinnear, Amy Sedaris, Zosia Mamet, and, once again, Jon Hamm. The Unbreakable fourth season starts streaming on May 30.

Watch Now

  1. 7 Star Wars Spinoffs That We’d Like to See
  2. Rest in Power Examines How Trayvon Martin’s Death Sparked a Movement
  3. Watch People Try to Recap Every Marvel Movie
  4. How Close Are We To Real-Life Westworld Robots?
  5. The Women of Killing Eve Are Ready to Break Boundaries
  6. 9 of the Most Ridiculous Scenes From the Original Lost in Space
  7. How to Protect Your Facebook Data
  8. Here’s a Sneak Peek at Queer Eye Season Two
  9. 4 Ways 2001: A Space Odyssey Was a Visual-Effects Pioneer
  10. 39 Egg-cellent Scenes in Film and Television
  11. Who Would Survive the Apocalypse: NYC or L.A.? Celebrities Debate
Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 Tackles the Patriarchy in New Trailer
  • REGISTER
Sign up with a social account:

Don’t worry. We will never post to your social media account without your permission.

or create an account

We’ve sent a registration confirmation email to .

Please follow the instructions in the email within 48 hours to complete your registration.

Forgot Your Password?

Enter your email address or username and we’ll email instructions on how to reset your password.

This username or email is associated with a Facebook account.

Log in with your social account:
Check Your Inbox

We’ve sent you an email with instructions on how to reset your password.

Welcome! You are now a registered user of NYMag.com, TheCut.com, Vulture.com, ScienceOfUs.com and GrubStreet.com.

Want more? Subscribe to our daily newsletters.

  • Constant news updates on politics, business, media, and real estate.

  • Breaking news and analysis on all the latest TV, movies, music, books, theater, and art.

  • Get the latest fashion, beauty, and shopping news and recommendations.

No Thanks

We're sorry. You must confirm your registration within 48 hours of submitting your registration request. Please register again.

You are already registered. Please log in.

Reset Your Password

Enter a new password

Your password has been successfully changed.

Please log in.