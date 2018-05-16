Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 Takes On the Patriarchy in New Trailer
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is about to take its final bow with season four, but before the show ends for good, its plucky hero is going to learn a lot about life at a start-up, sexual harassment in the workplace, and her white privilege. Bobby Moynihan appears in the trailer as a problematic new co-worker of Kimmy’s, and additional guest stars will include Busy Phillips, Aidy Bryant, Greg Kinnear, Amy Sedaris, Zosia Mamet, and, once again, Jon Hamm. The Unbreakable fourth season starts streaming on May 30.
Watch Now
