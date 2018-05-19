Wendy Williams on Kanye West: ‘He’s Not Well’

During Vulture Festival’s “Ask Wendy Williams” event, Las Culturistas hosts Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang asked Wendy to play some rounds of “How She Doin,” inviting the daytime host to share her thoughts on (Rachel) Meghan Markle, Mariah Carey, Omarosa, and more. When Rogers and Yang brought up Kanye West, Williams said the rapper is “in the throes,” but that she wishes him well. “I think that mental illness is something that is so real. A lot of people in jail right now, if they could’ve just gotten through some mental illness counseling, [wouldn’t be incarcerated],” Williams said. “As long as I’m here and you’re listening, I will tell you I feel very, very bad for Kanye West. His father is nowhere in the picture, his mom passed away trying to beautify herself to be a stage mom. I’m not going to talk about his wife, his family, or anything like that. But what I will tell you is that he’s not well. That is the very foundation of everything he says. He’s not well. I wish him well.”

In an April interview with TMZ, Kanye said that his 2016 hospitalization was due to an opioid addiction. Williams addressed the addiction, saying, “The thing with therapy and the overusing of opioids: People think ‘Oh, cocaine, heroin, weed, and stuff.’ No — people popping those pills, that’s affecting millions of Americans.”