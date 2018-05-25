What Books Did Harvey Weinstein Carry on His Perp Walk?

Photo: Gotham/GC Images

Harvey Weinstein surrendered himself to authorities in New York City Friday morning, walking into the First Precinct police station in Tribeca to turn himself in after dozens of women in Hollywood and beyond accused him of sexual assault or harassment. As Weinstein made his way to the precinct door, the disgraced movie producer had a pair of books tucked under his arm. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Weinstein’s choice of reading material was curious and seemingly symbolic. Here’s what he was carrying:

Something Wonderful: Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Broadway Revolution, by Todd S. Purdum: The musical-theater writing team — composer Richard Rodgers and lyricist-dramatist Oscar Hammerstein II — created the most popular Broadway musicals in the ’40s and ’50s, including The Sound of Music and Oklahoma! Purdum’s book examines the surprising “careful, starchy formality” of their relationship.

Elia Kazan: A Biography, by Richard Schickel: Kazan was the celebrated director of A Streetcar Named Desire, On the Waterfront, and East of Eden, and helped found the Actors Studio. He appeared as a witness before the House Committee on Un-American Activities in 1952. The director named eight actors that he saw at meetings of the members of American Communist Party in the 1930s.

After turning himself in, Weinstein was arraigned on charges of first-degree rape and third-degree rape and a first-degree criminal sex act. His attorney Ben Brafman said Weinstein will enter a plea of not guilty.