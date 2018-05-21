Latest News from Vulture

5:30 p.m.

How the Ladies of Ibiza Get F*cked-up Around the World

From Orlando to the North Pole.

5:26 p.m.

You Can Immerse Yourself in The Odyssey at a New Literary Festival This Summer

The inaugural Deep Water Literary Festival will include special readings of Emily Wilson’s new translation.

4:59 p.m.

14 Things We Can’t Stop Thinking About After This Year’s Cannes Film Festival

The songs, murders, and lesbian love stories that have stuck with us.

3:44 p.m.

Watch Jonathan Van Ness Fangirl Over Justin Theroux in Charlie’s Angels

“So much gorgeous torso in that scene, honey!”

3:24 p.m.

Halle Berry Gets Her Invite to the Continental, Joins John Wick: Chapter 3

And she’s joined by Angelica Huston, Asia Kate Dillon, Mark Dacascos, and Jason Mantzoukas.

3:16 p.m.

Mowgli Trailer: Here’s the Other, Darker Live-Action Jungle Book Movie

Premiering October 19.

3:04 p.m.

Upfronts 2018: More Shows Starring People of Color, But Few Behind the Camera

Where representation arguably matters the most — in the creation and development of stories — the results remain dismal.

2:54 p.m.

The History of SNL’s Celebrity Jeopardy

“I’ll take Funny for $500, Alex.”

2:39 p.m.

Retta Is Over People Telling Her to ‘Treat Yo’ Self’

“I hear it ten times a day.”

2:30 p.m.

The Making of Vida’s ‘Radical’ Queer Sex Scene

“To put two queer bodies having queer sex like this is a political act.”

2:29 p.m.

Mary Steenburgen Hates the Phrase ‘Women of a Certain Age’

The Book Club star on Beowulf, Craig T. Nelson, and why she thinks the movie’s message will resonate with 30-year-olds.

2:10 p.m.

City of Lies Trailer: Detective Johnny Depp Will Solve Biggie’s Murder

Conspiracy! Intrigue! Johnny Depp’s graying mustache!

1:42 p.m.

Courtney Barnett Seeks Out Harsh Truths on Tell Me How You Really Feel

It’s a fitting document of these tumultuous times.

1:39 p.m.

Can You Guess How Donald Trump Rated His Daughter on the Hotness Scale?

Go ahead, try.

1:18 p.m.

Stephanie Beatriz’s Bisexual Awakening, Onscreen and Off

“The main thing for me was that Rosa said ‘bisexual,’ and that she said it so many times. She names her sexuality.”

1:00 p.m.

Every Star Wars Movie, Ranked

From The Phantom Menace to The Last Jedi.

12:54 p.m.

Deadpool Killed Baby Hitler in a Deleted Scene

The director explains why.

12:50 p.m.

Summer TV Preview: Younger, Pose, and More Shows We Can’t Wait to Watch

From the silly to the spooky.

12:40 p.m.

The Obamas Will Produce Movies and Shows for Netflix

Welcome to Higher Ground Productions.

12:21 p.m.

How John Mulaney Became the Best Joke Writer of a Generation

After one bad night in New Jersey, John Mulaney got a piece of advice that completely changed how he did comedy.