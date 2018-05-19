Cate Blanchett’s Cannes Jury Awards Shoplifters, Spike Lee

Photo: ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Images

This year’s Cannes Film Festival jury, led by Cate Blanchett and also including Kristen Stewart and directors Ava DuVernay and Denis Villeneuve, gave their top prize to Hirozaku Kore-eda’s moving family drama Shoplifters. The second-place prize, known as the Grand Prix, went to Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman. “I take this on the behalf of the People’s Republic of Brooklyn, New York,” Lee told the audience.

Many pundits wondered whether the female-majority jury might hand the Palme d’Or to a female director, which would be only the second time that has happened since Jane Campion took the prize for The Piano in 1993. Still, two of the three female directors in competition took home prizes. The third-place award went to Nadine Labaki for her film Capernaum, while Alice Rohrwacher’s Happy as Lazzaro tied for Best Screenplay.

The full list of winners is below.

Palme d’Or: Shoplifters

Grand Prix: BlacKkKlansman

Jury Prize: Capernaum

Spéciale Palme d’Or: Jean-Luc Godard, The Image Book

Best Director: Paweł Pawlikowski, Cold War

Best Actor: Marcello Fonte, Dogman

Best Actress: Samal Yeslyamova, Ayka

Best Screenplay: (tie) Alice Rohrwacher, Happy as Lazzaro and Jafar Panahi & Nader Saeivar, 3 Faces

Camera d’Or: Lukas Dhont, Girl