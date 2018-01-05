What’s New on Amazon Prime: May 2018

Photo: Amazon Prime Video

At the beginning of (and during) every month, Amazon Prime adds new movies and TV shows to its library. Below, you’ll find our recommendations for May 2018. For more comprehensive coverage of the best titles available on Amazon Prime and elsewhere, check out Vulture’s What to Stream Now hub, which is updated throughout the month.

This Month’s Highlights

Available May 19

Because costume dramas can be great thrillers, too: Picnic at Hanging Rock

Amazon’s latest high-profile project is an adaptation of the Australian novel by Joan Lindsay, which was in turn made into an influential Peter Weir film in 1975. This new version, adapted by Beatrix Christian and Alice Addison and starring Natalie Dormer, goes a bit longer — the mini-series covers six hour-long episodes — but looks no less excellent. The period thriller is about the mysterious disappearance of three schoolgirls and their teacher, who vanish following the titular picnic. Available May 19.

Available May 1

For all your British mini-series needs: Jane Eyre, Pride and Prejudice, and more

Good news for Anglophiles: Amazon Prime is adding a whole slew of British mini-series to its offerings this month, giving you a wealth of Jane Austen adaptations, witty period dramas, and also the original Office. Have some tea, binge ’til you’re gorged. Available May 1.

Available September 20

If you missed Richard Linklater’s latest movie: Last Flag Flying

An unusually downbeat film from Richard Linklater, Last Flag Flying is the story of a former Navy medic (Steve Carell) who learns his son was killed in action and will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery. Not wanting to go alone, he rounds up two fellow vets he hasn’t seen in some time (Bryan Cranston and Laurence Fishburne) to make the trip, only to decide that he wants to take his son’s remains and bury them back home. Like all of Linklater’s films, it’s warm and brimming with empathy, and while its subject is a bit darker than usual, it’s still at its core the kind of movie he does best: a story of people moving through space together, connecting in ways they didn’t expect to. Available May 4.

Full List

TV Shows

Available May 1

• Aristocrats

• Banished

• Charles II - The Power and The Passion

• Daniel Deronda

• David Copperfield

• Desperate Romantics

• Ivanhoe

• Jane Eyre (1983)

• Jane Eyre (2006)

• Life in Squares

• Little Dorrit

• Lorna Doone

• Love in a Cold Climate

• Mansfield Park

• Martin Chuzzlewit

• Middlemarch

• Oliver Twist (1985)

• Oliver Twist (2007)

• Our Mutual Friend

• Pride and Prejudice

• Sense and Sensibility (1981)

• Sense and Sensibility (2008)

• Sinbad

• Tess of the D’Urbervilles

• The Buccaneers

• The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

• The Lost World

• The Office (U.K. version)

• The Pickwick Papers

• The Tenant of Wildfell Hall

• The Way We Live Now

• Tom Jones

• Vanity Fair (1998)

Available May 5

• Diablo Guardian: Season 1

Available May 11

• Rocky & Bullwinkle: Season 1

Available May 12

• Orphan Black: Season 5

Available May 18

• You Are Wanted: Season 2

Available May 18–20

• Live TV: Pro Beach Volleyball Tour (Austin Open)

Available May 22

• Dino Dana: Season 2

Available May 25

• Picnic at Hanging Rock

Available May 29

• Howards End

Movies

Available May 1

• 3 Ways to Get a Husband

• 40 Days and 40 Nights

• A Very Brady Sequel

• A.I. Artificial Intelligence

• An Inconvenient Truth

• Baby Boom

• Back to School

• Bad News Bears (1976)

• Barefoot

• Beyond Borders

• Blame

• Brother Nature

• Bull Durham

• Cool World

• Cyborg

• Diamonds Are Forever

• Dr. No

• Eight Men Out

• Elizabethtown

• Evolution

• Foxfire

• Frailty

• From Russia With Love

• Gator

• Ghost Town

• Goat

• Goldfinger

• Holy Air

• Hot Boyz

• Immigration Tango

• Insomnia

• Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack

• Kalifornia

• Live and Let Die

• Love Is a Gun

• Manhunter

• Men with Brooms

• Murder on the Orient Express (1974)

• Never Say Never Again

• New Rose Hotel

• Ninja Masters

• Octopussy

• Outcast

• Perfect Score

• Perfume: Story of a Murderer

• Psychopaths

• Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

• Rocky

• Rocky II

• Rocky III

• Rocky IV

• Rocky V

• Sabrina (1995)

• Saturday Church

• School Ties

• Set Up

• Starting Out in the Evening

• Strategic Air Command

• The Benchwarmers

• The Benefactor

• The Box

• The Brady Bunch Movie

• The Counterfeit Traitor

• The Crow

• The Elephant Man

• The Golden Compass

• The Hangman

• The House I Live In

• The Hurt Locker

• The Last Castle

• The Legend of Bagger Vance

• The Man with the Golden Gun

• The Saint

• The Spy Who Loved Me

• Thief

• Thirst Street

• Thunderball

• Twisted

• Untamed Heart

• Wild Thornberrys

• Wish Upon a Star

• Wonder Boys

• You Only Live Twice

Available May 4

• Last Flag Flying

Available May 5

• Warrior

Available May 12

• Baywatch

• Still Mine

Available May 15

• How to Be a Latin Lover

Available May 19

• Beatriz at Dinner

• Shooters

Available May 23

• Beast of Burden

Available May 27

• Just Getting Started

• The Wedding Plan