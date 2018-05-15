Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

At long last, Henry Cavill has broken his silence on his Mission:Impossible mustache’s supporting role in Justice League. Cavill grew out the mustache for M:I, and wasn’t allowed to shave it when he returned to the Justice League set for reshoots, forcing Warner Bros. to awkwardly digitally remove Cavill’s mustache. (Ben Affleck lovingly christened it Cavill’s “porn-stache.”) According to Cavill, shaving the mustache for Justice League and wearing a fake mustache for the spy thriller would’ve been an … impossible mission given the movie’s stunt work. “When we decided to go for the mustache, I certainly wasn’t expecting all the events to unfold as they were going to unfold,” Cavill told Empire. “I wasn’t expecting Justice League reshoots to be as extensive as they were. As you will see when [Mission] comes out, to have a fake mustache on would not have been a possibility.”

Still, Cavill misses the mustache, which he parted with earlier this spring. (#ShavedButNotForgotten) “I’d grown quite fond of it over time,” he told Empire, “but I’m also very happy to have my own face back.”