HBO Renews Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas for a Second Season

Photo: HBO

HBO wants more Problem Areas from comedian and Vulture Festival friend Wyatt Cenac. The network just announced that it’s handed out a season-two renewal to Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas just a little over a month after the show debuted. Season one, meanwhile, currently airs on HBO Friday nights at 11:30 p.m.; episodes that have aired so far include “Space Problems, Shit Problems, Minnesota Problems” as well as “NRA Problems, Chicken Bone Problems, Birmingham Problems.”

“We’re so thrilled to have such a relevant, thought-provoking and sharply funny show on the network,” said HBO exec Nina Rosenstein. “We’re all looking forward to seeing what problem areas Wyatt and his team decide to tackle next season.”