It’s Official: You Can Start Counting Down To Sherlock Holmes 3

It’s been seven years since Guy Ritchie’s second Sherlock Holmes movie, and it’s just been announced that a three-quel is on the way. Deadline reports that Sherlock Holmes 3 will arrive on Christmas Day in 2020, so synchronize your watches. Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law will reprise their roles as Holmes and Dr. John Watson, respectively, but it’s unknown if Ritchie, the franchise’s founding director, will return for a third time. Who could have foreseen that when Downey Jr.’s Holmes broke out in 2009 that the character would threaten to outlast Iron Man?