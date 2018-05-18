Latest News from Vulture

5:54 p.m.

Surprise! Book Club Isn’t a Nancy Meyers Movie

If it drinks white wine like a Nancy Meyers movie, it must be a Nancy Meyers movie, right?

5:30 p.m.

13 Reasons Why Cancels Premiere Event Due to Sante Fe Shooting

The first season left off with one student appearing to be plotting a mass school shooting.

4:52 p.m.

A Comprehensive Look at the Alcohol Consumed in Book Club

This may be the drunkest movie of all time.

4:37 p.m.

A Christmas Prince Sequel Is Coming to Netflix’s Esteemed Film Catalogue

Bells are ringing because another royal wedding is coming.

4:32 p.m.

Prepare to Be Blown Away by the Child Actors in the Heartbreaking Capharnaüm

Lebanese filmmaker Nadine Labaki’s tragic childhood tale is fabulous filmmaking, but a lot to endure.

4:03 p.m.

Weddings, Ranked

Any questions?

3:50 p.m.

You Can Stream These Vulture Festival Events Live

From our studio to your couch.

3:28 p.m.

Being Woke Is Still Not a Genre of Music

But the Black Eyed Peas are sure trying to make it happen.

2:40 p.m.

Check Out a New Trailer for Michelle Wolf’s Weekly Netflix Series The Break

“The point is, we’re all gonna die!”

2:23 p.m.

Shock and Awe Trailer: Another Newspaper Movie

Starring Woody Harrelson and James Marsden, directed by Rob Reiner.

2:19 p.m.

Not a Lot of Reasons to Watch 13 Reasons Why Season Two

The Hannah Baker story continues, whether it should or not.

2:00 p.m.

Did You Catch These 3 Cameos in Deadpool 2?

One of them lasts about a millisecond.

1:44 p.m.

Huma Bhabha’s New Installation at the Met Brings You Into the Realm of Gods

This is among the best Met roof sculpture installations since the program began in 1987.

1:23 p.m.

On Chesil Beach Makes a Tasteless Whodunit Out of a Young Woman’s Sexuality

Saoirse Ronan stars in another Ian McEwan adaptation, but don’t hold your breath for another Atonement.

1:16 p.m.

Revisiting the Strange Cinematic Debut of Deadpool in X-Men Origins: Wolverine

In X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Deadpool made his cinematic debut — but looked and acted nothing like the Deadpool we know now.

1:01 p.m.

Roseanne Co-Showrunner Whitney Cummings Is Leaving the Show

Bruce Helford will be the show’s sole showrunner going forward.

1:00 p.m.

Did You Also Miss That Part of Florence’s Backstory in On Chesil Beach?

The movie spells out a key piece of information that was only hinted at in the novella.

12:55 p.m.

Jennifer Aniston Is POTUS in New Netflix Movie; Tig Notaro Is Her First Lady

Hail to the moisturized chief!

12:47 p.m.

Deadpool 2 Has Record-Breaking Thursday, Meaning Not Enough of You Saw Book Club

Does it have hot Andy Garcia, though?

12:35 p.m.

Vulture Festival Is This Weekend! Full Line-up Here!

In its fifth year in NYC, the pop-culture extravaganza will include Ava DuVernay, Claire Danes, Tracy Morgan, and so much more.