You Can Stream These Vulture Festival Events Live

You might not be able to breathe in the same air as Ava DuVernay at Vulture Festival, but you can still delight in the Oscar-nominated director’s wisdom. AT&T will livestream Vulture’s sold-out Q&A with the creator and director of Queen Sugar, as wells as cast members Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner and Kofi Siriboe, from the @directvnow Twitter account. The stream will also be shared by @vulture and @nymag. Our Q&A with RuPaul and Drag Race fans’ favorite queens will also be available to livestream in all it’s sashaying glory. Drag Race: Ten Seasons Later and Taking Over the Mother Tucking World will stream on Saturday, May 19, from 1:15 to 2:15 p.m. EST, and Ava DuVernay and the cast of Queen Sugar will be live on Sunday, May 20 from 6:45 to 7:45 pm ET. See ya there!