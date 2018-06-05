Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Point Foundation

As fun as playing an exaggerated Melania Trump can be, pitching a book to Millennial just sounds so much more fun. Per TV Line, Laura Benanti will be appearing in a few episodes in the upcoming fifth season of Younger as a “self-made billionaire” who comes to Millennial in the hopes of getting her “every-woman-for-herself approach to business” book published. Things will, apparently, get wild. Oh god, just give us the scenes between Benanti and Sutton Foster already! It’ll be the most beautiful Broadway fever dream we’ll ever see.

Expect Benanti’s character, Quinn, to appear in the later half of the season.