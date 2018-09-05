Younger Season 5 Trailer: We’ve Got Ourselves Some Love Triangles!

We’re feeling pretty steamy after watching this trailer for Younger’s upcoming fifth season. There are too many romantic interests for our beloved ladies! Liza is juggling a bunch of boos, many of whom aren’t Charles. Kelsey has two boos of her own to deal with. (“You’ve been gaslighting an entire company since I first met you,” she dutifully tells Liza when her trysts are discovered. “Can I have one secret?”) Even Diana and her power necklaces are back in the game. Now, as long as they can all keep Millennial thriving, that’s what counts. Younger comes back on June 5. Frankly, it can’t come soon enough.