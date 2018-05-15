Photo: Columbia Pictures

Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick have become an in-demand screenwriting duo as of late. In addition to writing 2016’s bawdy smash Deadpool and (along with co-writer Ryan Reynolds) penning this weekend’s Deadpool 2, they’re currently working on Michael Bay’s Six Underground, board-game adaptation Clue, the Chris Pratt vehicle Cowboy Ninja Viking (their original script for it has mostly gone by the wayside, but they’re still producing), and YouTube Red series Wayne. But just ten years ago, they were unknowns in Hollywood — that is, until a little movie called Zombieland came along.

Combining zombie action, intelligent comedy, quirky romance, and an extended Bill Murray cameo, the film — written by the pair and directed by Ruben Fleischer — was a surprise smash, earning $102.4 million on a $23.6 million budget. It starred Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin as common folks on the run in a post-apocalyptic America, teaming up with a crazed survivalist played by Woody Harrelson. It left the door open for a sequel, one that fans — and cast members — have clamored for ever since. And, according to Reese and Wernick, it looks like they might not have to wait much longer.

“We’re going on the tenth anniversary of Zombieland,” Wernick tells Vulture. “Zombieland came out October of 2009. We don’t know what you get someone for their tenth anniversary, but it may be a Zombieland 2.” Though he hedged with that “may be,” it seems like it’s not so far from a “will be.” “The hope is that we’re shooting that thing early 2019 for an October of ’19 release,” Wernick added — then tossed in even more good news for devotees: “With the original cast, by the way.”

They were mum beyond that, and say they have details they can’t give out just yet, but that it’s all positive. “We are sitting on information that we can’t entirely share at this moment,” Wernick added, “but we can just say we think fans of Zombieland who have been hoping for a Zombieland 2, that we will grant their wish very, very soon.” Break out the Twinkies.