Featuring a smooch between Rita Ora and Cardi B’s hologram.

Oh Boy, Rita Ora’s ‘Girls’ Video Is Here

A Star Is Born Trailer: Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga Go Very, Very Country

The latest Jurassic movie plays like a strenuous imitation of Steven Spielberg instead of the real deal.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Is Chasing Its Own Tail

Ocean’s 8 Panders Very Specifically to My Rihanna-Leo Dating Fantasy

The episode where Lexi Featherston committed the ultimate party foul.

‘Splat!’: The Oral History of Sex and the City ’s Most Shocking Episode

This cast is stacked.

Into the Spider-Verse Trailer: All Your Faves Unite for a New Spider-Man Movie

There will be “no more rappers” allowed.

That Wyoming Ranch Kanye Took Over Hated Having Him

More like Thirdteen Reasons Why.

13 Reasons Why Is Getting a Third Season, Why???

After 20 years in New York City, the Upright Citizens Brigade improv comedy weekend is heading West.

UCB’s Del Close Marathon Moving From NY to LA

Performances begin at Studio 54 on September 20.

Daniel Radcliffe and Bobby Cannavale to Star in Broadway’s Lifespan of a Fact

Your Guide to The Kissing Booth, the Netflix Movie All the Teens Are Wild For

The story of one girl, two boys, and a booth.