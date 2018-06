Photo: Beth Dubber/Netflix

After tackling everything from suicide to gun violence, 13 Reasons Why is getting another 13 episodes to figure just how much worse the lives of its teen characters can get. Netflix announced today that the drama will return for third season in 2019 with a set of new episodes. We assume that Katherine Langford’s Hannah will not be back, but perhaps she’ll play a ghost of the ghost Hannah was in the second season just for the sake of it.