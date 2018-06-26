Hello, men. A public service announcement for you: Next time you’re working with Evangeline Lilly — who stars as Hope “The Wasp” Pym in Marvel’s forthcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp — and you feel like griping about your uncomfortable wardrobe, just stop. Push the words back in your mouth before they have time to fall out, because she’s not here for sartorial gripes from the patriarchy. In a new interview with BackstageOL, the titular hero aired her grievance with the frequent dissatisfaction she’s heard men share about their super suits.

evangeline lilly just ended male actors and she f*cking snapped! pic.twitter.com/PM6XOI69JC — nina sayers (@emilybluntz) June 24, 2018

“I have been hearing Marvel male superheroes complain about their suits for years, and I got into my suit and I was wearing it. Working in it. Doing my thing, and I was like ‘It’s just not that bad. Do I have the most comfortable suit in the MCU?’ Or…”

It’s here that Lilly interrupts the recap of her own inner monologue to smoothly pull her ankle up to her chin so that she may show off her probably four inch heels, and wonder aloud if dudes whine about their costumes because they don’t realize how good they have it pretty much all time time. “Have men not had the life experience of being uncomfortable for the sake of looking good? And they’re just like ‘What is this? This sucks!’ Why?’ Why do we have to go through this?!’ Whereas a woman is like, ‘I don’t know. This is, like, normal.’”

Let’s go back to the tape and see that shoe move again.

The dexterity. The heat of her rhetorical question. The ferocity. The truth! Evangeline Lilly loves her “modern” and “sexy” super attire, bros, and she will thank you not to complain about yours until you have to shove yourself into compression garments to make that bodycon dress look right on the red carpet.