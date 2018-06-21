Photo: Viacom

Daria is returning to MTV. According to Variety, the network has launched a new production unit called MTV Studios, and in addition to revivals of Aeon Flux, The Real World, and Made, the animated series Daria is getting a revival of its own with some help from Broad City, Inside Amy Schumer, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt writer Grace Edwards. Tentatively titled Daria & Jodie, the revival will focus on Daria Morgendorffer and Jodie Landon: “These two smart young women take on the world with their signature satirical voice while deconstructing popular culture, social classes, gender and race.” The original series ran on MTV from 1997–2002. A premiere date for the revival has not yet been revealed.