Are you ready for Lady Gaga’s Oscar campaign? The trailer for Bradley Cooper’s adaptation of A Star Is Born is here, and it is very committed to being un-glam and very inspiring. Cooper plays country star Jackson Maine who falls in love with the struggling Ally. Andrew Dice Clay, Dave Chappelle, and Sam Elliott are also there, and you get a bit of Lady Gaga singing (all of that was done live!). A Star Is Born premieres October 5.