ABC Shouldn’t Have Revived Roseanne to Begin With, Says Michelle Wolf

Photo: Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images

As comedians and pundits alike continue to weigh in on ABC cancelling Roseanne following a racist tweet from the show’s star Roseanne Barr, Michelle Wolf is now offering her own opinion on how the network should’ve handled the situation — mostly that Roseanne shouldn’t have returned in the first place. “Everyone’s been saying it’s so brave of ABC to cancel their biggest hit show, but the bold move was actually putting this lady Hitler chef back on the air in the first place,” she said in her new episode of The Break. “So kudos to ABC, it takes a lot of courage to fire someone after they’ve been openly racist for the thousandth time.” Wolf points to a photo of Barr that was heavily circulated in 2009, which showed her dressed as Adolf Hitler and holding cookies.

As for why ABC cancelled Roseanne but TBS hasn’t cancelled Full Frontal With Samantha Bee following a lewd comment from Bee about Ivanka Trump, Wolf admits there’s a double standard at play. A double standard that she believes can be fixed with the following solution: “How about we enslave all white people for a couple hundred years. And even after they’re not slaves anymore, still hold them down in society, devalue their existence by comparing them to animals, never apologize, never really make it right, and then after that there will be no more double standards and everyone will get fired for everything they say.” Until then, she’s waiting for the next faux pas.