Derrick Beckles and Eric Andre’s New Show Looks Insane and Disgusting

Derrick Beckles’s brand-new show, Mostly 4 Millennials, debuts on Adult Swim next month, and if the trailer released today is any indication, it’s exactly the kind of bizarre, gross, seizure-inducing content we’ve come to expect from a show co-created by Eric Andre. As a bonus, it features Fred Durst as “DJ Durst.” Ordered to series last year, the quarter-hour show is “targeted to mostly millennials, as well as others who may be interested in the all-important, millennial way of life — also known as the ‘More Greatest Generation’” and will provide an “exciting look into what makes this incredibly important generation of humans tick.” Check out the trailer above (at your own risk), then catch the rest when it premieres on Sunday, July 1, at midnight.