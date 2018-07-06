Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In order to fully flesh out his view of Hollywood in 1969, Quentin Tarantino has gone ahead and hired, well, virtually all of 2018 Hollywood. Al Pacino is the most recent A-lister to join the director’s period drama, which takes place in Los Angeles at the end of the ‘60s. According to Variety, Pacino is set to play Marvin Shwarz, the agent to Leonardo DiCaprio’s Rick Dalton, a former Western television star struggling to regain his earlier success. Unfortunately for Dalton (or perhaps fortunately, knowing Tarantino) his quest for success happens to coincide with the Manson Family murders, which resulted in the deaths of actress Sharon Tate and four others. The film is currently set to premiere on the 50th anniversary of the killings: August 9, 2019.