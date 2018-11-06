Alec Baldwin Says If He Ran for President in 2020, He Would Win ‘Hands Down’

On one hand, oh god, isn’t the next presidential election going to be insane enough? On the other hand, Donald Trump facing off against long-time foe Alec Baldwin in character as Donald Trump in a race to the White House does feel like the natural next chapter in American history. According to his conversation with Howard Stern on Monday, the Saturday Night Live impressionist pre-declared himself victor over Trump, should he choose to run. “If I ran, I would win,” Baldwin promised. “I would absolutely win. I 1000% would win.” His pitch? Motivate voters by running “the funniest, most exciting, most crazy campaign,” which, yeah, would absolutely work. Unfortunately, it sounds like Baldwin’s wife Hilaria is not up for being the next Melania, though has she even tried to do the impression yet? Maybe she’d knock it out of the park.