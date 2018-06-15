Alessia Cara Is Back and She Has ‘Growing Pains’

The last time you saw Alessia Cara might’ve been when she was standing on stage at the Grammy’s accepting her Best New Artist Award in January. Remember? She was the lone female winner? And then she had actually go online and defend the fact that she won at all? Well, she’s back with a new single and a lyric video in which she herself stars. In the song, called ‘Growing Pains’, she assures us “the bad can get better.” And considering we now live in a world where one has to emotionally bounce back from winning a Grammy, we certainly hope she’s right.