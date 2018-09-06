Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for HBO

Last month, what was supposed to be a standard press interview for Arrested Development’s new season soon turned into chaos over at the New York Times, when Jessica Walter revealed, through tears, that her co-star Jeffrey Tambor verbally abused her on set. While fellow co-stars Jason Bateman and Tony Hale defended Tambor’s actions as being normal for their industry, Alia Shawkat was clear in her support for Walter, saying “that doesn’t mean it’s acceptable.” Now, reflecting on this interview experience with Broadly, Shawkat said she was compelled to say something because her male co-stars became excessive with their defenses. “It just kept going and I, all of a sudden, started to feel hot inside,” she explained. “Because I was like, okay, if they say all this, then I now have to say, ‘But, this is a bigger issue.’”

It didn’t help, Shawkat said, that the group didn’t discuss talking points or a strategy about Tambor beforehand, which resulted in an “unnatural” conversation that was simultaneously “public and private” for all the world to see unfold. She also wished she was more vocal in her support of Walter, but it proved difficult with the men continuously interjecting each other’s comments. “Afterwards, I was scared that I didn’t say enough and was kind of upset with myself that I wasn’t able to stand my ground more,” Shawkat explained. “But once Jessica was upset, that was my main concern. I didn’t even want to necessarily talk about the issues any more. I just wanted to make sure she was okay.” Since the interview occurred, Bateman and Hale have issued apologies about how they treated Walter:

I have reached out to Jessica personally to apologize. Arrested Development is one of my families. Regardless of my intentions, it is clear that my words, both said and unsaid, served to minimize Jessica’s pain and for that I am extremely sorry. — Tony Hale (@MrTonyHale) May 24, 2018

Based on listening to the NYT interview and hearing people’s thoughts online, I realize that I was wrong here.

I sound like I’m condoning yelling at work. I do not.

It sounds like I’m excusing Jeffery. I do not.

It sounds like I’m insensitive to Jessica. I am not.

In fact, I’m- — Jason Bateman (@batemanjason) May 24, 2018

- horrified that I wasn’t more aware of how this incident affected her.

I was so eager to let Jeffrey know that he was supported in his attempt to learn, grow and apologize that I completely underestimated the feelings of the victim, another person I deeply love - and she was.. — Jason Bateman (@batemanjason) May 24, 2018

... sitting right there!

I’m incredibly embarrassed and deeply sorry to have done that to Jessica. This is a big learning moment for me.

I shouldn’t have tried so hard to mansplain, or fix a fight, or make everything okay.

I should’ve focused more on what the most important... — Jason Bateman (@batemanjason) May 24, 2018

...part of it all is - there’s never any excuse for abuse, in any form, from any gender. And, the victim’s voice needs to be heard and respected.

Period.



I didn’t say that and instead said a bunch of other stuff and not very well.

I deeply, and sincerely, apologize. — Jason Bateman (@batemanjason) May 24, 2018

David Cross also said he would “unequivocally apologize” to Walter for how he behaved in the interview.