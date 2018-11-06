Amazon Orders Modern Love Anthology Series Based on the New York Times Column

Photo: Andrew Toth/Getty Images

For any long-time reader of the New York Times’ s Modern Love column, the question was never, “Will someone turn fourteen years of love stories into TV or film?” It was always a question of when. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Amazon Studios will be the one to adapt Modern Love into a romantic comedy anthology series. Each episode of the half-hour show will be a stand-alone story. According to Jennifer Salke, the head of Amazon Studios, the move was made specifically to attract female viewers. “We’re looking for our next big show that women also can’t stop talking about,” she told THR. John Carney — director of Once, Begin Again, and Sing Street — will write and helm the show’s eight-episode order, so you know everyone’s little heart stings will get plucked at some point.