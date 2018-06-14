Amazon Gets Into The Nicole Kidman Business By Signing Her To A First-Look Deal

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In an interview published yesterday, new Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke said she would be fervently pursuing development contracts with top talent. (“I’m going to be hands-on with all of those people because I am personally the one going out and trying to get them,” Salke told The Hollywood Reporter. “You’re going to see me aggressively pursuing people.”) Today, it was announced that the Salke regime landed a big get: THR reports that Nicole Kidman is now under contract with her company, Blossom Films, in a first-look film and TV deal with the streaming studio. Kidman currently has multiple active projects in the works at HBO, including Big Little Lies, but Salke did not come to play with these rivals companies, and is looking to snatch up A-listers who haven’t yet committed to massive overall deals like Shonda Rhimes and Ryan Murphy have with Netflix.