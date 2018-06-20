AMC Launches $20 Subscription Plan to Rival MoviePass

Photo: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Nearly a year after MoviePass first launched, AMC, the world’s largest theater company, has unveiled another low-cost alternative to paying full price for movie tickets. AMC Stubs A-List, a new program launching Tuesday, will allow guests to see up to three movies per week for the monthly fee of $19.95, according to Variety. (Because AMC will throw shade if it can’t get paid, the exhibitor calls the AMC Stubs A-List pricing “sustainable.”) Though AMC’s plan is pricier than MoviePass’s monthly $9.95 fee, it does offer alternate perks: Customers can see all three movies on the same day, watch movies they’ve already seen, and reserve tickets in advance. (Carrying over movies on weeks when customers see fewer than three isn’t allowed.) Congratulations, moviegoers! Another way to get some cheap AC this summer.