Amy Adams Takes a Stab at Solving a Murder in HBO’s Sharp Objects Trailer

Family, small towns, anything remotely girly: yup, Gillian Flynn’s specialty is taking the innocuous and making it unnerving. In the first official trailer for Marti Noxon’s limited-series adaptation of the Gone Girl author’s 2014 thriller, even Amy Adams has been scrubbed of her, well, Amy Adams–ness. What’s left is the perturbing tale of a reporter sent back to her hometown to cover a grisly killing. It’s a testament to all involved that “the horrible murder” isn’t even the creepiest thing about the teaser. Sharp Objects will premiere on HBO this July.