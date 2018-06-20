Amy Adams Stood Up for Her Stand-in on the Sharp Objects Set

Photo: J. Merritt/Getty Images

This summer, Amy Adams makes the jump from movies to TV, playing a woman who is scarred (both literally and figuratively) in an adaptation of Gillian Flynn’s novel Sharp Objects. Adams is also working as a producer on the project, and apparently used her power to stand up for other women in the cast. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Adams described an incident on set where she was mistaken for her stand-in, Reb, who is also covered in fake scars for various scenes. “She was fantastic, and she also put up with a lot ’cause she wasn’t getting the sort of catharsis from the performance and she wasn’t treated the same way I’m treated,” Adams said. “And I’ve never experienced this before but, because we looked so much alike, at one point somebody grabbed me really hard and pulled me. I went, ‘What’s going on?’ And they’re like ‘(Gasp) You’re not Reb!’ I went into producer [mode] and I was like, ‘You will not handle her like that.’”

Elsewhere in the interview, Adams also discusses the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements, and her reluctance to talk about the pay gap as it relates to her, something she’s discussed before. “I know what my truth is, I know what I fight for and the things I let go of based on them saying, ‘Take it or leave it,’” she said, saying she didn’t want to talk about the pay disparity on American Hustle, which Jennifer Lawrence wrote an essay about, until she was educated on the issue. “As much as I love Jennifer Lawrence, she doesn’t need me to be her voice. She has her own voice. And if I’m going to use my voice to talk about pay discrepancy, it’s going to be for women who don’t have the same platform as me.”