Amy Poehler Has No Time for This

Hollywood is all about lists, that is, when it’s not busy being all about reboots and lifestyle blogs. So plenty of entertainment power players were probably stoked to be included in The Hollywood Reporter’s ‘The 40(ish) Most Powerful People in Comedy’ list. Except for Amy Poehler, who has absolutely no time at all for your silly cutesy lists. Don’t you read the news?

When asked to respond to “Most memorable heckler…” Poehler answered, “Who cares? The whole world is on fire.” Which is both true and a really great heckle. When asked her “Dream product endorsement…” she responded that, “A giant whale just died in Thailand after eating 80 plastic bags.” And no, the horrible whale death news isn’t even where this peaks. Poehler responds to a question about her favorite guilty pleasure with, “Let’s not forget over 4,600 people have died in Puerto Rico,” (Amy…. what did you do!?) The comedian’s brutal mic drop of honesty plopped right in the middle of this showbiz fluff fest is being celebrated across Twitter by fans and friends alike. Including her former SNL co-star and future Wine Country co-star Rachel Dratch, who really does need to plug her phone in, sorry.