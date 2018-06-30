Andy Samberg ‘Proud To Know’ Terry Crews Following Senate Testimony

Between testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee in support of the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights and having to publicly defend why he didn’t “beat up” Adam Venit, the WME agent who allegedly groped the actor, Terry Crews just had an extremely hard week. Hopefully, he’ll be encouraged to hear that his coworkers all think he’s a goddamn “miracle.”

While at an event for his animated movie Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, Crews’ Brooklyn Nine-Nine costar Andy Samberg talked about supporting his costar during his testimony. “We have a cast text chain and we were all texting him how incredible it was,” Samberg told the Associated Press. “He’s a miracle. Terry’s the best guy.” Said the actor, “I am proud to know him.”

However, while Crews’ friends and coworkers might be rallying around him, others, specifically 50 Cent, have gone out of their way to make fun of the actor for speaking out about assault. In a since-deleted Instagram post, the rapper posted a shirtless photo of Crews with the words, “I got raped / My wife just watched.” Alongside a different photo of Crews, 50 wrote, “👀LOL,What the fuck is going on out here man? Terry: I froze in fear,😆they would have had to take me to jail. 🤨get the strap.” When asked about his comments at a Starz event on Thursday, the Power actor told AP, “You know what? When you put LOL behind any statement, it means you’re laughing out loud. That means it’s a joke. That’s it. Sometimes journalists leave those things out.”

The Los Angeles district attorney has declined to pursue Crews’ sexual assault case against Venit, as it was past the statue of limitations. Venit, meanwhile, has denied the actor’s allegations against him.