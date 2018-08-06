Anthony Bourdain Has Died

Photo: Laurie Woolever

CNN reports that Anthony Bourdain was found dead early Friday morning. The reported cause of death was suicide. According to the story, the Parts Unknown host, former chef, and outsized media personality had been in France working on an upcoming episode of his show when his friend and frequent co-traveler Eric Ripert found him “unresponsive in his hotel room.”

CNN, which had aired Parts Unknown since 2013, released a statement that reads, in part, “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

In the U.S., the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255.