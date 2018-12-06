Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Unknown Will Remain on Netflix

Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images/Cable News Network. A Time Warner Company.

It will now be possible to tour through Anthony Bourdain’s travel series Parts Unknown on Netflix for longer than previously thought. Parts Unknown was originally scheduled to disappear from Netflix streaming on June 16, less than a week after the TV host’s death. But Netflix announced today that the streaming service has “extended our agreement that will keep Parts Unknown on the service for months to come.” Netflix may remain mysterious in many ways, but in this case, at least, the mystery has been resolved positively.