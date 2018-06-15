Apple Is Getting Into the Oprah Business

Photo: Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage

After making several deals with Reese Witherspoon, Apple has learned that the best way into TV is to work with people who starred in A Wrinkle in Time. Apple announced today that it has signed a multi-year deal with Oprah Winfrey herself to create original programming for its new streaming service. Oprah, who’s also the CEO of her own network, OWN, will make programs for Apple “that embrace her incomparable ability to connect with audiences around the world.” Next, Apple just needs to sign Mindy Kaling, and maybe figure out if Gugu Mbatha-Raw wants to produce some TV, too. Chris Pine already has something in the works with TNT, but maybe his fanny pack can be wooed away.