Photo: Araya Diaz/Getty Images

Fresh off the success of their 2017 film The Big Sick, Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani are heading to Apple with a new series. According to TVLine, Apple has given a series order to a half-hour anthology series produced by Gordon and Nanjiani called Little America. Put into development back in February, the show is written by Lee Eisenberg (The Office, SMILF) and is based on the feature of the same name by Epic Magazine. The show will “go beyond the headlines to look at the funny, romantic, heartfelt, inspiring and surprising stories of immigrants in America, when they’re more relevant now than ever.” In addition to Gordon, Nanjiani, and Eisenberg, Master of None’s Alan Yang will serve as an executive producer.