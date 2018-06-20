Listen to Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj’s New Single ‘The Light Is Coming’

Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj have teamed up for us once more, and they have news! A light, it’s coming. The track was by Pharrell, who also produced the track, so it looks like Wednesday will be a dance party day. The cover art for the single features a silhouette of the singer being upside down, a recurring visual theme she seems quite fond of. Grande also announced that her album Sweetener will be released August 17th, so mark your calendars, take the day off, save your mimosa money, and get your dancin’ shoes on. Or just like regular shoes will work, too. Hear the track below: