Ariana Grande Is Apparently Engaged, Definitely Tweeting About Wicked

Photo: arianagrande/instagram

Something has changed within Ariana Grande, something is not the same. According to Us Weekly and People, she’s through with playing by the rules of someone else’s game engaged! To Pete Davidson, whom she has been dating for like less time than it took for J.K. Rowling to write any given Harry Potter book (Harry Potter also happens to form the basis of their relationship). While this news broke, as eagle-eyed observers have pointed out, Ariana Grande decided to tweet the lyrics to Wicked’s “Defying Gravity.” This seems coincidental — Grande and Davidson reportedly told friends about the engagement at a party over the weekend — but it’s pretty fun to imagine she’s sending out some sort of coded message. Ariana Grande has decided to try/a sudden wedding. Ariana Grande is through accepting limits/cause someone says they’re so. No snarky blogger that there is or was/Is ever gonna bring her engagement down. AaaaAHah!

tell them how i’m defying gravity — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 11, 2018

Grande then tweeted this, which feels like both a more direct confirmation of her relationship and also a tribute the flying monkeys of Oz.