FX Renews Atlanta for Season 3

Photo: FX Networks

FX has ordered a third season of Donald Glover’s critical hit Atlanta. “Atlanta is phenomenal, achieving and exceeding what few television series have done,” Nick Grad, one of FX’s presidents of original programming said in the network’s statement. “With Atlanta Robbin Season, Donald and his collaborators elevated the series to even greater heights, building on the enormous success of their award-winning first season. We’re grateful to the producer and our extraordinary cast and crew for achieving this level of excellence, and we share the excitement with our audience about the third season knowing they will continue to take us to unexpected and thrilling places.” Atlanta’s second season masterfully excoriated the music industry, satirized Chance the Rapper, and introduced us to Teddy Perkins.