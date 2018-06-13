The Bachelorette’s Lincoln Adim Was Convicted of Indecent Assault and Battery

Photo: Paul Hebert/ABC

Lincoln Adim, a contestant on The Bachelorette, was found guilty of indecent assault and battery for groping and assaulting a woman two years ago. He was convicted on May 21 this year, though according to a statement from the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office, the incident occurred “on a harbor cruise ship early on May 30, 2016.” As of this week, Adim has not been eliminated from the show, but he has been “sentenced to one year in a house of correction, with that term suspended for a two-year probationary period. The judge ordered him to stay away from the victim and attend three Alcoholics Anonymous meetings per week during those two years. If he complies with the judge’s orders, he will not have to serve out his term, but if he fails to comply with those orders or re-offends, he could be ordered to serve out the year behind bars.”

I hope everyone will take the time to read @RealitySteve’s column today. I am honestly horrified that Lincoln, who was charged with indecent assault and battery, was allowed to go on the show. I do not understand how a serious crime like this was missed during background checks — Ashley Spivey (@AshleySpivey) June 13, 2018

Reality Steve first reported the news of Adim’s sentencing yesterday with the help of former contestant Ashley Spivey, who pointed out that Adim may have to register as a sex offender as a result of his conviction. Though Adim was not convicted until after the series was shot, he was charged in 2016, something that, as Spivey argued, ABC should have noticed while conducting background checks on contestants. Though the network apparently wasn’t thorough in general this season.