Beautiful Boy Trailer: Timothée Chalamet and Steve Carell Will Break Your Heart

Are you in need of a good, dismal cry? Perfect. Floppy-haired dream boy Timothée Chalamet and Steve Carell — back in his serious actor mode, hello let’s celebrate that! — are here to to make your tears jump out. Beautiful Boy is based on the pair of memoirs from father and son David and Nic Sheff: Chalamet plays Nic, whose crystal meth and heroin addiction devastates his father David, played by Carrell. Nic’s drug use nearly ruins his family. David and Nic shared an uncommonly close bond growing up, and David is determined to help his son to recovery. Maura Tierney and Amy Ryan co-star. See Beautiful Boy in theaters October 12, 2018, and weep.