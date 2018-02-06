Behold Mick Jagger, Prolific Instagram Dad Commenter

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

You might’ve heard that Mick Jagger is a pretty cool, pretty intimating septuagenarian. He still flails around with the grace of a cygnini, for god sake! But alas, co-writing “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” and “Gimme Shelter” doesn’t exempt anyone from the pleasures of adorable social media commenting, as Jagger has demonstrated over the past few months on the Instagram page his teenage son, Lucas Jagger. You see, Mick Jagger is like any basic dad. When he sees a photo of his son, he comments on it. Sometimes, he’ll use an emoji. Other times, he’ll use an exclamation point. You’d think his son would be embarrassed until you realize his father is … Mick Fuckin’ Jagger. And now, here are his comments presented without (further) comment, which was brought to our attention thanks to an astute Twitter user: “Looks like fun. Ha!” “Watch out for the water.” “Cool pic.” “Looks like fun!”

My new favorite thing is Mick Jagger leaving dorky dad comments on his teenage son's Instagram posts. pic.twitter.com/DFEmgwxKp4 — d. patrick rodgers (@dpatrickrodgers) May 30, 2018

You know what else looks like fun? This. Ha!