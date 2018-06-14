It’s been some time since we were treated to a new episode of Between Two Ferns — the last installment was in 2016 with guest Hillary Clinton — so the episode Funny or Die just dropped is quite the surprise. In the episode, Zach Galifianakis welcomes Jerry Seinfeld for some good old-fashioned roasting complete with plenty of digs at Seinfeld (“It’s been a real launching pad for whites”), Comedians in Cars (“You have Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, James Corden has Carpool Karaoke. What’s next in lazy car-based non-comedy?”), and Bee Movie (“Don’t you think it should’ve been called D Minus Movie?”). After a quick Wayne Knight cameo, Galifianakis welcomes his second (and “better”) guest Cardi B and gives her both a gift for her baby and a compliment: “You are special. But the most important thing is that you’re relevant.”