Bill Cosby Replaces His Legal Team Ahead of Sentencing

Photo: Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images

In between being found guilty on three counts of drugging and raping Andrea Constand in April and his sentencing, scheduled for this September, Bill Cosby has fired his legal team. According to Deadline, Cosby has let go of Tom Mesereau and his team, and retained Pennsylvania attorney Joseph P. Green Jr. Cosby hired Mesereau, who previously defended Michael Jackson, in August 2017, replacing Brian McMonagle and Angela Agrusa after the suit initially ended in a mistrial. Cosby previously worked with Marty Singer, who has represented many celebrity clients, up until late 2015. Cosby’s new legal team could attempt to push back the date of his sentencing or attempt to appeal, though they have not yet made any statement regarding their plans.