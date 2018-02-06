Bill Maher Brands Roseanne’s Tweets As ‘Bordering on Presidential’

Bill Maher, as he joked during his opening Real Time monologue this week, now has a lot in common with his pal Roseanne Barr — they’ve both been fired by ABC! But besides condemning her history of racist tweets, one of which got her show, Roseanne, cancelled by ABC this week, Maher put two and two together and realized the rhetoric shared between Barr and President Trump is quite similar. “Roseanne will always be my friend, but her world came crashing down,” he explained. “A series of tweets she put out on Tuesday that were just so full of racism and conspiracy theories and personal attacks, they were described as abhorrent, bordering on presidential.” He added, noting how Barr has been open about spending time at a mental institution: “It is not a mystery to me that a person with a mental illness could be taken in by a party that has lost its mind.”