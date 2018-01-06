Director Brian De Palma Is Working On a Harvey Weinstein-Inspired Horror Movie

Disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein’s legal reckoning has really only just begun, but his downfall following dozens upon dozens of sexual misconduct and sexual assault allegations has been going on long enough that at least one director thinks there’s a film in there somewhere. In a recent interview with French paper Le Parisien, Carrie director Brian De Palma revealed his plans for a film industry horror flick, with a Weinstein-esque villain at its core.

“I’m writing a film about this scandal, a project I’m talking about with a French producer,” the director explained. “My character won’t be named Harvey Weinstein, but it will be a horror film, with a sexual aggressor, and it will take place in the film industry.” So, a pre-good luck to all the actors about to receive an excited phone call from their agents, telling them they landed an audition to play “Horrific Harvey Weinstein-esque Sexual Predator.”