Photo: Walter McBride/WireImage

Bruce Springsteen has performed his one-man Broadway show based on his memoir 146 times, each sticking to the usual script and set list, as most theater productions tend to do. But during Tuesday night’s performance, he went rogue with an emotional speech slamming Donald Trump’s new (and short-lived) border-control policy separating children from their families. According to The New Yorker’s David Remnick, Springsteen stood “on a bare stage and under a simple spotlight” to reflect on the renewed significance of the March for Our Lives protest after witnessing the traumatic scenes from detention centers at the border in recent days.

“It was a good day, and a necessary day, because we are seeing things right now on our American borders that are so shockingly and disgracefully inhumane and un-American that it is simply enraging,” he said. “And we have heard people in high position in the American government blaspheme in the name of God and country that it is a moral thing to assault the children amongst us. May God save our souls.” Following his speech, Springsteen further deviated from his set list to perform “The Ghost of Tom Joad.” Springsteen has skewered Trump multiple times, once calling him a “moron” who’s taken the country under siege, and trolling him in Australia.

Read Springsteen’s full speech, per The New Yorker, below: