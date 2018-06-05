Bumblebee Trailer: Hailee Steinfeld Joins the Transformers Universe

For better or worse, we’re getting a Transformers cinematic universe. First up to get his own solo movie is leading bot Bumblebee: 18-year-old mechanic Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld) brings home a seemingly broken-down VW bug from a junkyard in 1987, and everything seems normal until she fixes it, and notices a pair of glowing blue eyes. That’s Bumblebee! “It’s a mystical bond between man and machine,” an eerie voice-over explains. Bumblebee is the first Transformers movie to be written by a woman (Christina Hodson, who’s gone on to replace Joss Whedon on Batgirl). See it in theaters this Christmas.