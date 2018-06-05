Bumblebee Trailer: Hailee Steinfeld Joins the Transformers Universe
For better or worse, we’re getting a Transformers cinematic universe. First up to get his own solo movie is leading bot Bumblebee: 18-year-old mechanic Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld) brings home a seemingly broken-down VW bug from a junkyard in 1987, and everything seems normal until she fixes it, and notices a pair of glowing blue eyes. That’s Bumblebee! “It’s a mystical bond between man and machine,” an eerie voice-over explains. Bumblebee is the first Transformers movie to be written by a woman (Christina Hodson, who’s gone on to replace Joss Whedon on Batgirl). See it in theaters this Christmas.
Watch Now
- The Americans: In Memoriam
- Here Are 11 Minutes of Unfiltered Tracy Morgan
- Tracy Morgan Has Equal Love for Tiffany Haddish and Craft Services
- Cameron Britton Thought About Killing His Mom While Filming Mindhunter
- How the Ladies of Ibiza Get F*cked-up Around the World
- Watch Jonathan Van Ness Fangirl Over Justin Theroux in Charlie’s Angels
- Retta Is Over People Telling Her to ‘Treat Yo’ Self’
- Rachel Bloom Gloriously Roasts Adam Pally for His Shorty Awards Performance
- 7 Star Wars Spinoffs That We’d Like to See
- Rest in Power Examines How Trayvon Martin’s Death Sparked a Movement
- Watch People Try to Recap Every Marvel Movie