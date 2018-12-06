Can You Recognize These Very Dark TV Dramas?

This is a very simple, straightforward quiz. All you have to do is look at a screenshot and name the TV show. I’ll even help you out: Every one of these frames has a main character from the show in the screenshot. Think of it as a Peak TV challenge!

Which Dark TV Drama Are You Looking At? It's harder than you think. Which TV show is this? The Walking Dead The Handmaid's Tale The Americans Killing Eve `Correct! You're looking at Elisabeth Moss in The Handmaid's Tale. Wrong, sorry. You're looking at Elisabeth Moss in The Handmaid's Tale. That first one was pretty easy. But how about this? The Americans Ozark Mindhunter﻿ Mad Men Correct! You're looking at Jonathan Groff in Mindhunter. Wrong, sorry. You're looking at Jonathan Groff in Mindhunter. Let’s try something a tiny bit tougher. The Walking Dead Breaking Bad﻿ Mr. Robot Ozark Correct! You're looking at Jason Bateman and Laura Linney in Ozark. Wrong, sorry. You're looking at Jason Bateman and Laura Linney in Ozark. I’ll give you a clue for this one: It is a very dark show. Dark Stranger Things Narcos The Sopranos Correct! You're looking at Mark Waschke in Dark. Wrong, sorry. You're looking at Mark Waschke in Dark. Next up, something a little brighter! The OA Marvel's Jessica Jones Ray Donovan Killing Eve Correct! You're looking at Sandra Oh in Killing Eve. Wrong, sorry. You're looking at Sandra Oh in Killing Eve. Let’s pivot to a more popular show, shall we? The Walking Dead Justified Hell on Wheels Godless Correct! You're looking at Chandler Riggs in The Walking Dead. Wrong, sorry. You're looking at Chandler Riggs in The Walking Dead. This one is taken from a very dark scene. Riverdale The Americans Homeland American Horror Story Correct! You're looking at Keri Russell in The Americans. Wrong, sorry. You're looking at Keri Russell in The Americans. Next up, a tricky one. Shut Eye The Night Manager Chance Twin Peaks: The Return Correct! You're looking at Hugh Laurie and Ethan Suplee in Chance. Wrong, sorry. You're looking at Hugh Laurie and Ethan Suplee in Chance. What about this one? Lost The Walking Dead Ozark Ray Donovan Correct! You're looking at Tom Payne in The Walking Dead. Wrong, sorry. You're looking at Tom Payne in The Walking Dead. How about this one? The Killing Fargo Lilyhammer Seven Seconds Correct! You're looking at Clare-Hope Ashitey in Seven Seconds. Wrong, sorry. You're looking at Clare-Hope Ashitey in Seven Seconds. This one’s pretty easy, right? Justified Westworld The Walking Dead Hell on Wheels Correct! You're looking at Ed Harris in Westworld. Wrong, sorry. You're looking at Ed Harris in Westworld. Last one! The Walking Dead Breaking Bad Mad Men Narcos Correct! You're looking at a scene from The Walking Dead. Wrong, sorry. You're looking at a scene from The Walking Dead. Just kidding! It’s actually this one. Marvel's Runaways Gossip Girl The O.C. Riverdale Correct! You're looking at Camila Mendes and KJ Apa in Riverdale. Wrong, sorry. You're looking at Camila Mendes and KJ Apa in Riverdale.