Can You Recognize These Very Dark TV Dramas?

This is a very simple, straightforward quiz. All you have to do is look at a screenshot and name the TV show. I’ll even help you out: Every one of these frames has a main character from the show in the screenshot. Think of it as a Peak TV challenge!
Which Dark TV Drama Are You Looking At?
It's harder than you think.
`Correct! You're looking at Elisabeth Moss in The Handmaid's Tale.
Correct! You're looking at Jonathan Groff in Mindhunter.
Correct! You're looking at Jason Bateman and Laura Linney in Ozark.
Correct! You're looking at Mark Waschke in Dark.
Correct! You're looking at Sandra Oh in Killing Eve.
Correct! You're looking at Chandler Riggs in The Walking Dead.
Correct! You're looking at Keri Russell in The Americans.
Correct! You're looking at Hugh Laurie and Ethan Suplee in Chance.
Correct! You're looking at Tom Payne in The Walking Dead.
Correct! You're looking at Clare-Hope Ashitey in Seven Seconds.
Correct! You're looking at Ed Harris in Westworld.
Correct! You're looking at a scene from The Walking Dead.
Correct! You're looking at Camila Mendes and KJ Apa in Riverdale.
