Cardi B and Offset Secretly Married Before They Publicly Got Engaged

Cardi B and Migos’ Offset got engaged with a humongous rock at a concert last October, but turns out, the ring was just for insurance. Surprise! TMZ reports that they were already secretly married at the time of their official public engagement, since they filed for a marriage certificate on September 20, 2017, under their legal names in Fulton County, Georgia, where they now reside. According to TMZ, Offset first proposed in September and the two were married that same day by an officiant in their bedroom, where only Cardi’s cousin was a witness. Prior to the public October engagement, rumors that they were already set to get hitched swirled through the summer of 2017, though Cardi played coy at the VMAs about not having a ring yet. Offset got down on one knee at Powerhouse 2017 in Philadelphia a few months later. Cardi famously announced her pregnancy on SNL in April; Cardi, Offset, and her baby bump cover Rolling Stone this month. Since their official October engagement, both Cardi and Offset have referred to each other as spouses with Offset thanking his “wife” at last night’s BET Awards. Sneaky!

Update: Cardi has confirmed her secret marriage to Offset with a note on Twitter, saying that despite their relationship’s rocky status at the time, “we was so in love we didn’t want to lose each other,” and spontaneously got married at home. And to her naysayers, she adds that she got pregnant after the marriage: “Well now since you lil nosey fucks know at least ya can stop saying I had a baby out of wedlock.”

This why i name my album “Invasion of privacy” cause people will do the most to be nosey about your life .Welp fuck it . pic.twitter.com/U3uHFOT3qK — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 25, 2018